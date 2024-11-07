Youth Jersey Giveaway November 15

November 7, 2024

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - It takes a talented hockey player years of dedication and countless hours of practice to earn a Waterloo Black Hawks jersey. Your kids can get one just for coming to the Hawks' next home game on Friday, November 15th against the Tri-City Storm.

The team's annual Youth Jersey Giveaway is presented by Christie Door Company of Cedar Falls. The first 500 kids aged 4 to 12 will claim one of the complementary sweaters. Children must be present to receive these premier giveaway items on "Kids Take Over the Rink Night."

"This game is always a lot of fun, and we look forward to seeing kids wearing these one-size-fits-most jerseys at games all season," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "This is a great game for families to attend and get a lot of value. I would like to thank Christie Door Company for their longstanding support of the Black Hawks and their partnership with this promotion."

November 15th is also the next Black Hawks Family 4-Pack game. Fans can order the $72 package from waterlooblackhawks.com ; it includes four tickets, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 worth of concession vouchers, which can be redeemed for food and non-alcoholic beverages from Young Arena's concession stands.

This season's youth jersey is primarily red with the team's scripted alternate "Waterloo" emblem across the chest in black. The sleeves and waist feature black, white, and silver stripes. The Hawks' primary logo appears on each shoulder.

Christie Door Company in Cedar Falls serves customers in the Cedar Valley and beyond. They install and service a wide range of residential and commercial garage doors and accessories. Christie Door Company has sponsored the Black Hawks youth jersey each year since 2018.

Good seats are currently available for the November 15th game. For single-game tickets to any Waterloo home game, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

