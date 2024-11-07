Caps Hit Road to Iowa

November 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison rides a seven-game win streak into a two-game road trip to Iowa this weekend after sweeping Youngstown last weekend. The streak is the longest active in USHL and tied for the longest win streak of the season. The Capitols also have the longest active point streak in the league that dates back to the beginning of October, which is also the longest overall point streak in the league this season at nine games.

Scouting Des Moines

Madison went 2-1-0-0 against the Buccaneers last season with the home team winning each of their hosted games and the Capitols winning the lone neutral site game at the USHL Fall Classic.

Des Moines enters play this weekend in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 4-9-0-0 record. The Buccaneers split their games last weekend falling to Fargo on Friday before taking down Waterloo on Saturday. The game on Friday is the fifth of a six game home stand for Des Moines at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

The Buccaneers are led by Ben Kevan and Richard Baran in points this season with nine each. Kevan, a forward, is in his second season in the USHL after putting up 57 points in his rookie campaign last season. Baran is tied for third in the league among defenseman scoring with nine points this season.

Scouting Cedar Rapids

Saturday's game at Cedar Rapids' ImOn Ice Arena will be the second meeting between the Capitols and RoughRiders this season. The first came on October 25th in Middleton in a game that Madison tied with under a minute to go in the third period. The Caps would end up winning in a shootout to take home the 3-2 victory.

Since the matchup against Madison, the RoughRiders have dropped all three of their games, one against Waterloo and two against Muskegon. Overall, Cedar Rapids has lost their last five contests after getting out to a hot start this season.

Quick Hits

With the sweep over Youngstown last weekend, Madison moved to over .500 win-loss wise all time against the Phantoms with a 24-19-1-3 record. Although over .500 all time versus Youngstown, Madison is 10-12-0-3 at home against the Phantoms. The Capitols are much more successful against Youngstown on the road with a 14-7-1-0 record at the Covelli Centre.

Madison has the best goal differential this season, +20, ranking towards the top of the USHL in both goals for and goals against. In goals for, the Capitols rank second behind only Sioux Falls with 3.92 goals per game. Madison is tied for the top of goals against per game category with Lincoln at a 2.38.

Broadcast Information

Both games this weekend will be streamed live on FloHockey(requires subscription).

