Battle the Black Hawks November 24th

November 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - It's one thing when fans can meet the Waterloo Black Hawks, but quite another when those fans have an opportunity to beat the Black Hawks. Most years, that chance only comes during the annual "Battle the Black Hawks" event at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. The eighth edition of Battle the Black Hawks is scheduled for Sunday, November 24th.

Waterloo players will be on hand from noon to 2 p.m., bowling against Hawks fans to benefit Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids aged 18 and under. During the afternoon, participants will play Mad Games' "Battle of the Lanes." The objective is to destroy the castle displayed on your opponent's scoring monitor; the size of the boulder catapulted at the castle is determined by the number of pins knocked down with each roll.

"You don't need to be a league bowler to have a chance at out-bowling some of our athletes and taking home some prizes," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "Most importantly, you'll have an opportunity to make some great memories and help a terrific cause. A big 'thank you' from our organization to Maple Lanes for being part of this great event."

During Battle the Black Hawks, fans in attendance also have the chance to win Black Hawks prizes, as well as having photos taken with their favorite players and the opportunity to ask for autographs throughout the afternoon.

The registration fee includes shoe rental at no additional cost. Registration begins immediately; stop by the Black Hawks office at Young Arena or sign up on game night. Registrations will also be accepted beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

The Black Hawks' next home game is on Friday, November 15th against the Tri-City Storm. The Hawks also host upcoming home games on November 16th, 22nd, and 23rd. For tickets to any Black Hawks home game during the 2024/25 season, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Learn more about Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity at their website, WeBuildHabitat.org.

