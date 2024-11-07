League Statement on NCAA Rule Change

Since its inception, the United States Hockey League (USHL) development model has been holistically and intentionally aligned with the student-athlete experience.

The USHL remains the world's premier development path. All aspects of the League are focused on preparing athletes for collegiate and professional hockey, inclusive of on-ice, academic and character development.

The USHL claims more than half of NCAA Division I men's ice hockey players, while producing more NHL draft picks than any other league in the world over the past eight seasons. The USHL prepares players by providing them exposure, resources and experiences that empower young men for peak success.

