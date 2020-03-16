York Revolution Staff to Work Remotely

March 16, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution tonight issued the following statement:

"In keeping with the guidance of health and government officials, the staff of the York Revolution will work remotely beginning Tuesday, March 17. Staff members will continue assisting fans and sponsors through remote access to staff files, emails, and voicemails, but the team's offices at PeoplesBank Park will be closed. Staff members will continue to assist fans through www.yorkrevolution.com and the team's social media channels while the Shipley Energy Ticket Office is closed. We look forward to welcoming people back as soon as possible for our 2020 season, but in the meantime the health and wellness of our staff, players, coaches, and the entire greater York community must come first."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.