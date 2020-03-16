Atlantic League Season Will be Delayed

March 16, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release





(Lancaster, Pa.) - Atlantic League President Rick White said today the CDC recommendation that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events consisting of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks has made clear the Atlantic League's Opening Day of April 30 will be delayed. He also announced that ALPB Professional Tryout Mini-Camps slated for late March and early April have also been postponed. Those interested should refer to Prospect Dugout's website www.prospectdugout.tv for further tryout camp news.

"As the Coronavirus pandemic evolves, the ALPB remains focused on the health and well-being of our neighbors, fans, players, umpires, and employees," White said. "When these challenging circumstances pass, we look forward to welcoming fans to our ballparks, putting smiles on their faces, and creating lifelong memories."

White added that an announcement regarding the ALPB 2020 Championship Season schedule will be made at a future date on all team and Atlantic League websites and official social media platforms. Schedule decisions, he said, will be based on the Atlantic League's monitoring of news and public information sources, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization, and state and local health departments for the communities to which ALPB clubs belong.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent more than 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 23-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

