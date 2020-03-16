Former Skeeter Martinson Joins Rockers

High Point, N.C. - Infielder Jason Martinson has signed with the High Point Rockers, giving the Rockers another bat with power and providing speed on the base paths.

Martinson, 31, played 114 games with the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2019, seeing time at shortstop (62 games), second base (37), left field (5), first base (4) and third base (2). He batted .210 with 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 14 stolen bases with Sugar Land last year in his first season playing independent league ball. Both his home run and steal totals would have ranked 4th on the Rockers' roster last year.

His offensive production and ability to play all over the field made it easy for Sugar Land manager Pete Incaviglia to find a spot for him in the lineup every day. Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe agrees, saying "his versatility in the infield and outfield could be huge for us this season.

Drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 5th round of the 2010 draft, Martinson has been a perennial threat to reach double-digit home runs and stolen bases every year, averaging 12.5 home runs and 13.6 steals per season in his professional career. In 2012, while splitting time between the Nationals' A and High-A affiliates, he put together career highs in home runs (22), RBI (106) and steals (30) while batting .245.

