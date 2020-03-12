York Revolution Issues Statement on Coronavirus

March 12, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution this afternoon issued the following statement:

"The York Revolution continues to closely monitor developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic and is in communication with city and state officials and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball regarding potential responses to the crisis. We join the City of York in affirming that the health and well-being of Revolution fans and all of the members of our community is our highest concern, and we will continue to watch for guidance from health officials and experts regarding upcoming events at PeoplesBank Park and our 2020 season."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.