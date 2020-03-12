Statement Regarding Coronavirus

March 12, 2020





HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, have released the following statements regarding the impact of Coronavirus.

"The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is in communication with its clubs regarding how the coronavirus pandemic may affect the start of its Championship Season, which is currently scheduled to begin April 30," the league said. "At present, no delay has been announced; however, we understand this is a highly fluid situation that we are monitoring closely, while following the lead of local, state, and federal government and health officials. Any updates will be shared via team websites, on atlanticleague.com, and on all ALPB social media platforms."

The Rockers, who are hosting a number of public events prior to Opening Day, made the following statement as well:

"The High Point Rockers are always committed to providing a family-friendly environment at all of our events. Even more important to us is the safety of all those who attend. We are wholeheartedly complying with the City of High Point, Guilford County, and State of North Carolina officials regarding any and all safety measures. There are a number of exciting things taking place here in High Point and we are working diligently with the organizers of those events to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Should additional information become available, we will announce at the appropriate time."

