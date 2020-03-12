Statement from the Atlantic League Regarding Coronavirus

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball issued the following statement this afternoon:

"The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is in communication with its clubs regarding how the coronavirus pandemic may affect the start of its Championship Season, which is currently scheduled to begin April 30. At present, no delay has been announced; however, we understand this is a highly fluid situation that we are monitoring closely, while following the lead of local, state, and federal government and health officials. Any updates will be shared via team websites, on atlanticleague.com, and on all ALPB social media platforms."

