York Revolution Home Renamed WellSpan Park

February 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The White Rose City has a new home for professional sports and year-round hospitality.

York Revolution and WellSpan Health officials welcomed elected dignitaries and community members this morning to the unveiling of the new name for the home of the city's pro baseball team: WellSpan Park.

The newly reached naming rights agreement dramatically builds on the relationship the two York-based organizations have held since the team's founding 17 years ago.

"Our community partners are the backbone of our business," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Everything we do is under-pinned by their support. WellSpan has been one of our most valued partners since the day the ballpark opened. They were literally one of the founders that made Revolution fun and pride possible in York, and it's more than fitting that they step up once again - not just for us, but for the families, the non-profits, and the employers of York who rely on us as an essential part of what makes York such a terrific, well-rounded community."

"At WellSpan, we're not just transforming care, we're transforming the communities we serve by supporting the places where those in South Central Pennsylvania gather to laugh, celebrate, and relax," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health. "Our roots are firmly planted in York, and we are proud to stand with the York Revolution as the hometown team. We know our continued partnership will only strengthen the community where so many of our team members live, work, and play."

The York Revolution host numerous fundraisers, concerts, business meetings, youth baseball games, and more than 200 other community events each year at the park, and WellSpan's support ensures that the park will remain a vibrant asset that provides affordable family entertainment for years to come.

Gapstur said the York Revolution and WellSpan share the goal of making WellSpan Park "The Most Welcoming Place in York."

"WellSpan is a leader in our region in promoting diversity and inclusion, and we're excited to see WellSpan Park become a true crossroads of the community where everyone feels welcomed and valued," she said.

WellSpan has been the Official Healthcare Provider of the York Revolution since the team's founding in 2007 and expanded the relationship to serve as Official Sports Medicine Provider beginning in 2012. The health system offers similar sports medicine programs in support of numerous school districts, colleges, and community clubs across South Central Pennsylvania.

"The WellSpan Sports Medicine Team is fully committed to providing leading-edge care to individuals of all ages and activity levels," explained Dr. John Deitch, vice president and chief medical officer for WellSpan's Orthopedic Service Line. "At WellSpan, we know that a healthy lifestyle is a balanced state of physical, mental, and social well-being. Our multi-disciplinary team was built to help all of our patients find that balance and achieve their goals."

Passing the proverbial naming rights torch, PeoplesBank officials expressed their continued support of the ballpark and wished the new naming rights sponsor well.

"On behalf of PeoplesBank I want to thank the York Revolution organization for its partnership," said Craig L. Kauffman, CEO and president of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. "While our seven-year sponsorship commitment has been fulfilled, we are excited to see WellSpan Health, a York-based organization committed to serving the community, aligned with the stadium. Congratulations to WellSpan Health and its employees for taking this incredible step."

The Revolution's home opener at WellSpan Park is scheduled for Friday, May 5. The team will play 63 games this season in the newly renamed facility.

To learn more about WellSpan's sports medicine services, visit www.WellSpan.org/sports-medicine.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2023

York Revolution Home Renamed WellSpan Park - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.