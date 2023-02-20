Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Signs Two Former Washington Nationals

February 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Frederick News Release







Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of catcher, Raudy Read and outfielder, Moises Sierra. Both players have spent time in the major leagues with the Washington Nationals and bring MLB level talent and experience to the Inaugural Frederick lineup.

Read has spent parts of two seasons (2017 and 2019) catching in the major leagues with the Washington Nationals. Raudy lives locally in the state of Maryland and is excited to call Frederick home for 2023. Last season, Read played with the Chicago White Sox organization splitting time between AA and AAA hitting .303 with 18 HRs and 71 RBIs.

Read began his professional baseball career in the Nationals minor league system in 2011 at the age of 17. In 2014, he played for the Auburn Doubledays (A - New York Penn League). Read enters his 13th season of professional baseball in 2023.

"Raudy not only brings a middle of the lineup bat to Frederick but will be one of the elite defensive backstops in the Atlantic league! We are excited to see the immediate impact Raudy brings to our lineup offensively and defensively." said Manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Sierra has spent parts of four seasons in Major League Baseball. He also played professionally in Japan and Mexico. Sierra played last season in the Atlantic league with the Wild Health Genomes where he finished with a .288 AVG and 8 HRs, 47 RBIs while playing OF, 3B and 1B.

Sierra began his professional career in the Toronto Blue Jays system in 2007 at the age of 18. In 2008, he played for the Lansing Lugnuts (A - Midwest League). Sierra enters his 17th season of professional baseball in 2023.

"Moises is a natural born leader, fan favorite and brings high energy to the park every day! When fully healthy, Moises has the ability to be an MVP candidate in the Atlantic league!" said Minicozzi.

Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Frederick Club team store visit https://frederickatlanticleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.