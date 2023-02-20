Dirty Birds Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce numerous changes and promotions within the full-time front office staff. The realignments and promotions are designed to strengthen the organization and continue the franchise's on-field successes.

"We are tremendously proud of our organization's accomplishments, both on and off the field, the last two years," said Dirty Birds' Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "Our staff has been a key asset to our success, and we look forward to their continued contributions and impact in their new roles."

In addition to Jeremy Taylor being promoted to General Manager, the Dirty Birds have promoted three additional full-time staff members:

George Levandoski has been promoted to Director and Coordinator of Corporate Sales. Jay Silverman has been promoted to Director of New Business Development, and Jessica Swartz has been promoted to Director of Merchandise and On-Field Apparel.

Among the organization's Business Operations:

Joining the Dirty Birds' full-time staff for the 2023 season is Ben Blum as the Business Operations Manager and Nathan Richard returning as the Director of Food and Beverage. Richard worked for the organization from 2017-2019 as the Food and Beverage Assistant before working with the Lake County Captains as the Manager of the Food and Beverage Department.

Rod "Toast" Blackstone remains in the Dirty Birds' front office staff as Sales and Community Ambassador.

Blain Smith joins the Dirty Birds organization as Group Sales Manager alongside Meg Keller as a Group Sales Account Executive and Community Relations. Smith and Keller develop strategies to continue the partnership and relationship among the Dirty Birds community members.

Among the organization's Baseball Operations:

Eden Douglas joins the full-time staff as the Manager of Marketing, Entertainment, and Media Relations. Douglas is a Charleston native and has been with the organization since 2019. In her new role, she will oversee Broadcasting; Marketing; Communications; Game Day Production; Promotions; and Social Media. Pete Costigan will be working alongside Douglas as the Assistant Manager of Media Relations and Broadcaster.

The Dirty Birds have added Mackenzie Brown as the Manager of Ticketing and Box Office Operations. Brown is a graduate of the University of Charleston and has been with the Dirty Birds' ticketing department since 2021.

Andrew Thompson also joins the staff as the Manager of Stadium and Baseball Operations. In his role, Thompson will assist the General Manager in all Baseball Operations including roster additions and changes.

The Dirty Birds start the 2023 season on the road in Staten Island on April 28 before returning to Charleston for their home opener on May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. Single-game tickets will be available on March 3.

For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

