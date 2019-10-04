York Halloween Parade Steps off in Three Weeks

October 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): In just over three weeks, one of the area's most beloved seasonal traditions will march through the streets of York for the 70th year, made possible once again by more than a dozen area businesses.

Saved from extinction years ago by York Traditions Bank and Eventive (the event planning and production division of the York Revolution), the York Halloween Parade presented by York Traditions Bank will mark its anniversary with floats and entries themed around the parade's seven decades.

The parade will march through downtown York on Sunday, October 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In addition to title sponsor York Traditions Bank, the 2019 parade is sponsored by Bricker's French Fries, CGA Law Firm, Shipley Energy, Aetna, Image 360, York College, Glatfelter Insurance, Adult & Continuing Education Center of York County School of Technology, Etzweiler Funeral Home, Metzger Wickersham P.C., East York Veterinary Center, SportClips, Cricket Wireless, and CommunityAid, the official costume partner of the parade.

Menchey Music Services has also returned as a sponsor and is again offering $100 gift certificates to area bands marching in the parade.

"Everyone in York knows how much fun this great tradition is," said Adam Nugent, Director of Eventive. "What we want them to know is the vital role that York Traditions Bank and the rest of these generous sponsors play in what we all look forward to each Halloween. They are the reason we get to spend this great Sunday afternoon with our friends and neighbors, and we are very appreciative of their support. The parade could not take a single step without them."

The parade will again begin at The York Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m. and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street in downtown York. The route will feature a number of vendors, as well as a Family Fun Zone on the corner of Market and George Streets from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The Family Fun Zone will include games and inflatables for the kids, music, and more!

Registration ends October 15, and area non-profits can again pick up free parade registration vouchers at York Traditions Bank locations.

For more information and to register, visit www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.