Skeeters Take 2-1 Lead in Atlantic League Championship Series Following 7-5 Win over Long Island
October 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - With a win Saturday night, the Skeeters would win their second straight Atlantic League Championship. It would also mark the team's third-ever Atlantic League Championship and third in the last four seasons, with all three championships potentially coming over the Long Island Ducks.
First pitch for Saturday's Game 4 is at 5 p.m. at Constellation Field against the Long Island Ducks. The game will be broadcasted live on the Skeeters official YouTube (TheSLSkeeters), Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) and Facebook channels.
