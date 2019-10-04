Ducks Rally Big Late But Fall Just Short in Game Three

(Sugar Land, Texas.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 7-5 on Friday night at Constellation Field in Game Three of the Atlantic League Championship Series. The Skeeters now lead the best-of-five series two games to one.

Neither side scored until the bottom of the fourth inning when Sugar Land plated five runs off Ducks starter Seth Simmons. A two-run single by Denis Phipps, RBI singles by Zach Borenstein and Jason Martinson, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cody Stanley did the damage. A run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth increased the Skeeters advantage to six.

Long Island trimmed their deficit to 6-4 with two runs in the seventh off Skeeters starter Troy Scribner and two more in the eighth. A sac fly to left field by Vladimir Frias, an RBI single to right by D'Arby Myers, a passed ball that scored Lew Ford and a bases loaded walk to David Washington highlighted the offense.

Sugar Land went back up by three in the eighth on a wild pitch that scored Borenstein. The Ducks closed back to within two in the ninth on an RBI single to center by Steve Lombardozzi. However, they stranded the tying runs on base.

Scribner (2-0) picked up the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out five. Simmons (1-1) took the loss, conceding six runs on five hits and two walks over four and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts. Felipe Paulino earned his second save of the postseason despite allowing a run on three hits in the ninth while striking out three.

Washington led the Flock offensively with two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Myers and L.J. Mazzilli each had two hits as well.

The Ducks and Skeeters continue the Atlantic League Championship Series on Saturday night in Texas with Game Four. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. EDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Brandon Beachy (6-0, 2.85) gets the ball for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Chase De Jong (4-4, 5.56).

