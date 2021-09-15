York Clinches War of the Roses

Welington Dotel's two-run double into the left field corner snapped a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, and swamping rains took away the Lancaster Barnstormers final chance to get even as the York Revolution won the first game of a scheduled doubleheader, 6-4, Wednesday evening at People's Bank Park.

The win was York's sixth straight in the War of the Roses with the Revs clinching the season series, up, 13-10, with two games to play.

Wednesday's game played out like a tennis match. York grabbed the initial lead as Nellie Rodriguez stroked a two-run single into right center, scoring James Harris, who had singled and Jack Kenley, who had doubled.

LeDarious Clark followed a walk to Kelly Dugan with his 13th homer of the season, an arcing fly ball to the playground in left center field to tie the game at 2-2.

That tie remained until J.C. Encarnacion homered to dead center off Zach Smith (1-5) with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Again, Lancaster found a response. Blake Allemand led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to the gap in left center. Eduardo Rivera retired the next two batters before walking Melvin Mercedes to fill in first. Caleb Gindl and Blake Gailen delivered consecutive RBI singles to right, staking Lancaster to a 4-3 lead.

That lead lasted one pitch as Kenley opened the bottom of the fifth with a booming homer to right off Smith. After the right-hander walked two of the next three batters, Lancaster manager Ross Peeples switched to Garrett Granitz. Dotel ripped the reliever's second pitch inside the bag at third for the two-run double.

Lancaster was about to step in against closer Jim Fuller to start the seventh inning when teams were pulled from the field. Heavy rains set in moments later.

The two clubs are now scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday afternoon, beginning at 4:00. Kyle Johnson and Augie Sylk are slated to make the starts for the Barnstormers.

NOTES: The loss was Lancaster's 11th straight...Allemand's double was his 20th to match his 20 homers.

