Game 1 in Revs' Wednesday Doubleheader Called Final; Game 2 Moved to Thursday
September 15, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - Rain shortened Game 1 of tonight's Revolution-Barnstormers doubleheader and prompted the postponement of Game 2. That game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, September 16.
With the Revs leading at the end of the sixth inning of tonight's first seven-inning game, lightning and heavy rain prompted officials to declare the game final, giving the Revs a 6-4 win over the Barnstormers.
The two teams will complete their final regular season matchups tomorrow afternoon with two seven-inning games beginning at 4 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m.
Tickets for tonight's games may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2021 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
