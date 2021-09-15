Game 1 in Revs' Wednesday Doubleheader Called Final; Game 2 Moved to Thursday

September 15, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - Rain shortened Game 1 of tonight's Revolution-Barnstormers doubleheader and prompted the postponement of Game 2. That game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, September 16.

With the Revs leading at the end of the sixth inning of tonight's first seven-inning game, lightning and heavy rain prompted officials to declare the game final, giving the Revs a 6-4 win over the Barnstormers.

The two teams will complete their final regular season matchups tomorrow afternoon with two seven-inning games beginning at 4 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's games may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2021 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.