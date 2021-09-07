York Captures Series Opener

York scored five times before the first out of the game on Tuesday evening as the Revs scored the opener of a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers, 13-6, at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster's lead in the 2021 War of the Roses narrowed to 10-9.

Dominic DiSabatino (9-6) walked two and struck out two among the first four hitters of the night, then Carlos Franco launched a grand slam, the 10th against Lancaster pitching this season to extend York's lead to 5-0.

York answered the 28th home run of the season by Caleb Gindl, a game-starting blast to right, with two more in the third for a 7-1 lead. Josue Herrera slugged a two-out solo homer. Osmy Gregorio reached on a fielding error, moved to second on a throwing error and scored York's seventh run on a single to left by Lenin Rodriguez.

The Barnstormers fought back. In the third, a walk to Cleuluis Rondon and singles by Gindl and Blake Allemand loaded the bases with nobody out. Alejandro De Aza lined out for the first out, before Blake Gailen lined a two-run single into right center. A force play grounder by Kelly Dugan whittled the lead to 7-4.

Gindl chased starter Joey Lara with his second homer of the night, a two-run blast that tied the franchise record at 29.

Lara was replaced, and five York relievers combined to shut down the Lancaster offense on one hit and two walks over the remainder of the game.

The Revs put the game away with four runs in the top of the sixth inning as Donald Goodson walked four in two-thirds of an inning. Two more runs crossed in the top of the eighth.

Alberto Rodriguez (5-3) pitched two scoreless innings and banged a two-run double to earn the win for York.

Nile Ball (2-4) will make the start for Lancaster on Tuesday night against left-hander Austin Nicely (6-8). Fans may tune into the game at 6:25 on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel.

NOTES: Gindl tied Ryan Harvey who hit 29 homers in 2013...He now has 71 homers as a Barnstormer, three behind K.C. Hobson for second on the Lancaster career list...He also tied Gastonia's Joshua Sale for the league lead...Lancaster remained one behind Southern Maryland in the crowded North.

