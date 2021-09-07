Ducks Announce #flocktober Fall Baseball Experience

September 7, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced they have partnered with the Junior Ducks Baseball Organization to host the #Flocktober Fall Baseball Experience at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. This three-day camp for children ages 5-12 will take place from Saturday, October 9, through Monday, October 11.

As part of their registration, all campers will receive four (4) tickets to the Ducks first round playoff game on October 11 (Columbus Day). First pitch for the game is now scheduled for 5:05 p.m. In addition, each camper will receive an exclusive t-shirt and take part in an autograph session with the Ducks.

The #Flocktober Fall Baseball Experience will be led by several Ducks players and Junior Ducks coaches on the professional playing field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Registration and operation of the camp will be conducted by the Junior Ducks in coordination with the Long Island Ducks. Each camp day will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with campers expected to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. Parents/guardians of participants will be allowed into the ballpark to watch the camps.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.