Yogi Berra Stadium Hosts the First Annual Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game
June 27, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
Yogi Berra Stadium is hosting the first annual Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game. Powered by Clear Vision, this fun-filled, family-friendly event will feature loads of entertainment rivalry, thrilling kickball and dodge ball action and philanthropy. It all takes place on Saturday, July 13. Some of the three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion's basketball friends who will be on hand include Richard RIP Hamilton, Joakim Noah, Amare Stoudemire, Jermaine O'Neal, Jason Richardson and Glen Big Baby Davis. Special celebrity guests will also be in attendance.
Gates open at 12:30pm. The dodgeball game starts at 2pm and will be followed by a seven-inning kickball game that begins at 3pm. Admission tickets can be purchased at www.jacklals.com or the stadium box office and cost $20, $35 and $50. Plus a special VIP add on can be purchased for $60 that includes a pregame meet and greet with Nate in the Yogi Berra Museum at 12:30pm.
The Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game will be a thrilling interactive experience for all attendees, giving them the opportunity to take photos and receive autographs from some of their favorite players. This thrilling event will feature unique family activities throughout the day. As an added bonus, admission to the Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game includes admission to the New Jersey Jackals nighttime baseball game vs. the Trios Rivieres Aigles that will be followed by postgame fireworks. Proceeds will help benefit the Father English Community Center in Paterson, New Jersey which provides services to people in need and advocates for justice in social structures.
WHERE (EVENT): Yogi Berra Stadium
8 Yogi Berra Drive
Little Falls, NJ 07424
WHERE (MEET AND GREET): Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center
Same address as above
WHEN: Gates Open/Nate Robinson Meet and Greet: 12:30pm
Nate Robinson Interviews: 1:30pm
Dodgeball Game: 2pm
Kickball Game: 3pm
