Yogi Berra Stadium Hosts Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game July 13

Yogi Berra Stadium is hosting the inaugural Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game. Powered by Clear Vision, this fun-filled, family-friendly event will feature thrilling kickball and dodge ball action and philanthropy. It all takes place on Saturday, July 13th. Nate Robinson, a three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion is bringing out some of his closest basketball friends. These include: Amare Stoudemire, Jermaine O'Neal, Jason Richardson, Will Bynum, Mario Chalmers, Josh Smith, Rashad Lewis, Anthony Morrow, Larry Sanders, Carols Arroyo, David Hawkins and many more. Also taking part in the spectating is actor Michael Rapaport and New York Knicks star Dennis Smith Jr.

Gates open at 12:30pm. The dodgeball game starts at 2pm and will be followed by a seven-inning kickball game that begins at 3pm. Admission tickets can be purchased at www.jackals.com or the stadium box office and cost $20, $35 and $50. Additionally, a special VIP add on can be purchased for $60 that includes a pregame meet and greet with Nate in the Yogi Berra Museum at 12:30pm. Parking is free.

The Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game will be a thrilling interactive experience for all attendees, giving them the opportunity to take photos and receive possible autographs from some of their favorite professional athletes. Moreover, this event will feature unique family activities throughout the day. As an added bonus, admission to the Nate Robinson Celebrity Kickball Game includes admission to the New Jersey Jackals nighttime baseball game vs. the Trios Rivieres Aigles that will be followed by postgame fireworks. Proceeds will help benefit the Father English Community Center in Paterson, New Jersey which provides services to people in need and advocates for justice in social structures.

WHERE (EVENT): Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Drive

Little Falls, NJ 07424

WHERE (MEET AND GREET): Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center (Same address as above)

WHEN: Gates Open/Nate Robinson Meet and Greet: 12:30pm

