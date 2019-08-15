Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Awarded $10,000 Major Grant from the Provident Bank Foundation

Little Falls, NJ - The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center announced it has received a Major Grant in the amount of $10,000 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support their upcoming exhibition, DISCOVER GREATNESS: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball, along with education programs for middle and high school students attendant to the exhibit.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center was selected to receive the grant based on the Museum's recent successes developing new and engaging educational experiences that leverage baseball as a powerful vehicle for learning. The program will bring Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball to the Museum in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues in 2020. The traveling exhibit, on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, showcases African American baseball from the 1800's through the 1960's through photographs that document the earliest history of black players, through the formation of the Negro Leagues, Jackie Robinson's breaking of the color barrier in the Major Leagues and the subsequent decline of the Negro Leagues as more players moved to the Majors. Illuminating the triumphs and struggles of African Americans in baseball, the show will provide a forum for conversations about both historical and contemporary issues of racial equity, including their direct impact here in New Jersey. The Museum is also developing curricular materials for middle and high school field trips to accompany the show, connecting the historical lessons of the Negro Leagues to contemporary issues of social justice. The exhibition will be open to the public from September 18, 2019 through June of 2020.

"We are truly excited to feature this critical chapter of baseball history in our Museum," said Eve Schaenen, the Museum's Executive Director. "Yogi held a lifelong commitment to racial equity, both on and off the field, making this celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Negro Leagues Baseball an important extension of the Museum's mission to sustain his values for a new gneration of learners and leaders."

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center received the check during a presentation on August 15, 2019, at 10:00a.m. at the Museum. Accepting from the Museum were Eve Schaenen, the Museum's Executive Director; Mark Markowitz, the Museum Board President and James Seery, The Museum Board Secretary.

"The Provident Bank Foundation is honored to help further initiatives that are making a difference in the lives of residents in our local area," said Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation. "We are pleased to support organizations that contribute to a sense of community and offer a diverse set of programs that make people healthier, happier and safer."

The goal of the Major Grant is to support organizations that have identified an immediate need in the community and for the individuals they serve. The Provident Bank Foundation's funding directly supports efforts to enhance the quality of life in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania communities served by Provident Bank through three Funding Priority Areas: Community Enrichment, Education, and Health, Youth & Families.

For more information about the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-655-2378.

