In Extra Inning Thriller, Quebec Walks-Off Jackals

August 15, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Designated hitter Zach Wilson singled home 2B Brandon Fischer with the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as Quebec defeated New Jersey in a walk-off, 5-4. The Capitales had trailed 4-2 going into the last half of ninth before scoring a pair of runs to tie the contest and sending it to extra innings.

Fischer began the inning at second base due to the international tiebreaker rules. The next batter, C Corey Bass, came to the plate and on the fourth pitch of his at-bat Jackals pitcher Dylan Brammer threw a wild pitch and moved Fischer over to third base. After Bass struck out, SS Yordan Manduley and 1B TJ White were both intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Wilson then came to the plate and picked-up a base hit that scored Fischer and won the game for Quebec.

Capitales RF Jhalan Jackson led all batters going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI. Quebec LF Stayler Hernandez had a two-hit game with a blast and three RBIs while CF Connor Panas had a pair of hits in four at-bats.

Capitales pitcher Jonathan De Marte tossed two innings of relief and grabbed his third win of the year. De Marte allowed an earned run on two hits and struck out three batters.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.