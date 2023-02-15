Year Long Promotions for 2023 Season Announced

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones will open the 2023 Season on Friday, April 7th when they take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and once again the Cyclones have put together a promotional schedule chock full of great giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, promotions and more.

Throughout the week, the team will be unveiling some of the fun that awaits you at Maimonides Park this season.

First up, here's a look at the season-long promotions and deals:

All You Can Eat Tuesday: Through this special ticket offer, fans will be able to fill up on food...and fun. For $40, fans will get a field box ticket and a wristband that will offer special All You Can Eat Service. Service starts at 6:00 PM and runs until the end of the 6th inning (or 8:15 PM).

There will be a line available just for those with All You Can Eat Tickets in hopes of reducing potential wait times. Each trip to the concession stand, you'll be able to get a) hot dog or burger b) chips, pretzel sticks, popcorn or peanuts c) fountain drinks. This offer is NOT VALID on kosher options.

Kids Eat Free Wednesday: For Wednesday night games, all kids 14 & under will receive a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a fountain drink. Not valid for day games. Valid only with a paid ticket.

Thursday Night Meal Deal: With this special ticket package you'll get dinner and a show for just $20. When you purchase the meal deal, you'll get a hot dog / chicken tenders or burger + chips and fountain drink included with your ticket. Just scan the barcode on your ticket at the concession stand and enjoy! (Option to add on fries on site for $2 charge. Kosher option also available for $23)

Friday Night Drinks on Us: After a long week, we could all use a drink and we've got you covered. With our Drinks on Us Offer (Special ticket required) you'll get a game ticket and two (2) 24 oz beers / seltzer for just $20.

EVERYONE Runs the Bases: On select Friday and Saturday nights throughout the season, EVERYONE will get to run the bases after the game. Why should kids be the only ones who get to feel like a big leaguer?

Saturday BasebALL You Can Drink: Our incredibly popular Backyard Party will be back for the 2023 season.

Sunday Funday: Sundays at the Cyclones are filled with fun for everyone. At every Sunday home game the first 500 kids in attendance will receive a voucher for FREE Dippin' Dots. Kids will also be able to run the bases after the game. But that's not all - one Sunday each month fans will be able to step onto the field pre-game and have a catch. But that's not all. On most Sunday's during the season there will also be a Backyard Carnival with inflatable games and fun behind the right field wall.

Sunday Brunch: It was so popular last year, that we've brought it back for 2023 for EVERY Sunday.

