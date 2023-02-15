Happy Spring Training: Check out the Former Claws in Clearwater this Spring

February 15, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Spring training is here and there are many former BlueClaws in Clearwater with the Phillies this spring. Let's take a look at the list.

Pitchers (year with BlueClaws)

- Mick Abel (2022)

- Andrew Baker (2022)

- Connor Brogdon (2018)

- Seranthony Dominguez (2016)

- Bailey Falter (2017)

- James McArthur (2018)

- Griff McGarry (2022)

- Francisco Morales (2019)

- Andrew Painter (2022)

- Ranger Suarez (2017)

- Billy Sullivan (2021)

Catchers

- Vito Friscia (2021)

- Rafael Marchan (2019)

Infielders

- Alec Bohm (2019)

- Darick Hall (2017)

- Rhys Hoskins (2015)

- Bryson Stott (2021)

Outfielders

- Dalton Guthrie (2018)

- Scott Kingery (2015)

- Simon Muzziotti (2018)

- Jhailyn Ortiz (2018/2021)

- Johan Rojas (2021)

Pitchers Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, and Andrew Painter are the only members of the 2022 BlueClaws that will be in big league camp with the Phillies this year.

