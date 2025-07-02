Year 1 - Dreams and Detours

July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Welcome to Year 1: watch our featured rookies' dreams turn to reality on one cloudy Monday in New York City. Dominique Malonga, Georgia Amoore, Saniya Rivers, and Aziaha James all trade their college and club threads to professional ones as they enter the most competitive women's league in the world.

From one coast to another, the first episode chronicles the critical period of mid-April to June with Malonga in Seattle and Rivers in Connecticut. As Malonga adapts to a new team and country, Rivers finds light in unforeseen adversity with grace, finding strength in the little moments.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







