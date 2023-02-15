Yard Goats Announce College Baseball Games Coming Back to Dunkin' Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that college baseball is returning to Dunkin' Park with six games scheduled for this spring. It is the sixth season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats award-winning ballpark. The college series will begin with the University of Connecticut Huskies hosting the UMBC Retrievers on Saturday, April 1st at 2:05 PM. The game will serve as a full ballpark reopening and will include the popular Yard Goats on-field promotions, games, and open concession stands for fans.

This will be the first of three games for the UConn Huskies at Dunkin' Park. UConn will play Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) on Monday April 10th at 4:05 PM, and host the Yale Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 25th at 6:05 PM. The University of Hartford Hawks will return to Dunkin' Park and play Yale on Wednesday, April 12th at 5:05 PM. The University of Saint Joseph Blue Jays and Westfield State Owls will make their first appearances at Dunkin' Park with a morning game on Wednesday, April 26th (10:30 AM). The college schedule rounds out with another morning game on Thursday, April 27th (10:30 AM) as CCSU hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

"We are excited to welcome college baseball back to Dunkin' Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Our fans will once again get the opportunity to come out and see some of the best programs in the area, and enjoy the amenities of our wonderful downtown ballpark."

Tickets for the college games and all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

2023 College Baseball Schedule at Dunkin' Park

Saturday, April 1st (2:05 PM) UConn Huskies vs UMBC Retrievers

Monday, April 10th (4:05 PM) UConn Huskies vs CCSU Blue Devils

Wednesday, April 12th (5:05 PM) Hartford Hawks vs Yale Bulldogs

Tuesday, April 25th (6:05 PM) UConn Huskies vs Yale Bulldogs

Wednesday, April 26th (10:30 AM) University of St. Joseph Blue Jays vs Westfield State Owls

Thursday, April 27th (10:30 AM) CCSU vs Quinnipiac Bobcats

