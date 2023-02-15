Fisher Cats Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday the 2023 coaching staff for their Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Cesar Martin returns to manage the team for a third consecutive season. The Fisher Cats ranked first in the league in on-base percentage and second in batting average in 2021 and hit a team-record 166 home runs last year. Martin spent two seasons managing the Lansing Lugnuts and was the 2019 Florida State League Manager of the Year with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Drew Hayes will serve as the pitching coach after spending the past two seasons in the same role with Single-A Dunedin. Hayes attended Vanderbilt University and pitched in six games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2016.

Mitch Huckabay is a new member of the Blue Jays organization and will be the Fisher Cats hitting coach. Huckabay was previously an assistant coach at Sam Houston State University.

Former Fisher Cats catcher Chris Schaeffer returns for a third year as the position coach. Schaeffer spent parts of four seasons in the Blue Jays farm system, including two games with New Hampshire in 2013.

Head athletic trainer Luke Greene and strength and conditioning coach Casey Callison are also back with the Fisher Cats for a third straight season, along with development coach Matt von Roemer and mentalperformance coach Raul Pimentel who were both members of the Fisher Cats staff last year. Senior dietitian Kara Terry returns to the team as well after spending 2021 in New Hampshire.

Other new additions to the coaching staff include bullpen coach Anthony Gomez, assistant strength and conditioning coach Phil Tomassi, and technology assistant Luke Hoey.

"We look forward to a successful 2023 season both on and off the field, and we have excellent on-field leadership with Cesar and this talented coaching staff," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "Cesar does a tremendous job connecting with fans and embracing our community while working with his staff to prepare players to excel at the highest levels of the Blue Jays organization."

