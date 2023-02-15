R-Phils Celebrate Milestone in Stadium Renovations

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to share an important milestone in its stadium renovation project. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the topping out of the steel structure signified a big step in the construction of the new Event Center facility, as the highest beam was laid in place on the building.

"Today's topping out of the steel marks an important milestone in the ongoing renovation to FirstEnergy Stadium," said Scott Hunsicker, R-Phils General Manager. "When this renovation is completed, America's Classic Ballpark will be one of the most accommodating ballparks in the country, both for our valued fans, and for the players, coaches and umpires. Plus, our ability to host the community in our new Event Center, both at games, and on non-game days, will continue to draw more people to the Greater Reading area."

While the construction of the Event Center building will not be fully complete until the 2024 season, there remains a lot of exciting upgrades for the 2023 season. Fans can look forward to a new home run wall, ranging from right field to left center field, underneath the videoboard.

Additionally, new LED field lights will be installed for the upcoming season. The new field lights will offer a lot of new and exciting features, including brighter illumination, and flashing lights for home runs, wins and other exciting moments. Installation of the new field lights has begun at the stadium as well, and is on scheduled to be completed in time for R-Phils Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11.

When the Event Center is complete in 2024, it will showcase brand new locker rooms for both teams. Which will keep the R-Phils up-to-date with the latest Minor League protocols issued by Major League Baseball. In addition to new locker rooms, the new building will feature batting cages, female locker rooms, weight rooms and much more to enhance the player experience.

The new Event Center will also include many exciting elements for R-Phils' fans to enjoy, starting in 2024. Most significantly, the Event Center will feature a second-floor event space, allowing for groups as large as 550 people to enjoy amazing views of the playing field at America's Classic Ballpark, both during R-Phils games, and when the team is on the road. The Event Center space will allow for community indoor events such as banquets, weddings, and other large gatherings on both non-game days, and during R-Phils games. More details about the Event Center will be released at the beginning of April.

This Event Center expansion of FirstEnergy Stadium was made possible thanks to partnership with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, City of Reading, Berks County and Customers Bank. The R-Phils extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who made this possible.

Financial assistance provided by The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Grant. Honorable Josh Shapiro, Governor. We also thank State Senator Judy Schwank, State Representative Mark Rozzi, State Representative Manny Guzman, and State Senator David Argall, for their support.

This project is funded in part through a grant from the City of Reading and the American Rescue Plan. We thank Eddie Moran, Mayor, Donna Reed, Council President, and Joseph R. Biden, President. We also thank the members of Reading City Council, and the Reading Stadium Commission.

This project is funded in part through a grant from the County of Berks. We thank Berks County Commissioners Christian Y. Leinbach, Michael S. Rivera and Kevin S. Barnhardt.

This project is financed by Customer's Bank.

The general contractor for the FirstEnergy Stadium renovation project is Burkey Construction. Burkey is based in Reading, PA. The steel subcontractor laying the beam in place is Cos-Win Inc. Cos-Win Inc. is another local company, based in Boyertown, PA.

The R-Phils are excited to continue to upgrade FirstEnergy Stadium, and ensure that America's Classic Ballpark remains one of the finest stadiums in all Minor League Baseball.

Catch a glimpse of the upgrades coming when the R-Phils open their 2023 season at home on Tuesday, April 11. First pitch is slated for 6:45 against the Hartford Yard Goats. Get tickets by calling 610-370-BALL or at rphils.com/tickets.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

