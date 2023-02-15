Flying Squirrels' Individual-Game Tickets on Sale March 4 at Nutzy's Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host their annual Nutzy's Block Party on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blue Lot at The Diamond, the team announced on Wednesday.

Nutzy's Block Party is also the first chance to purchase individual-game tickets for the 2023 Flying Squirrels season. The free event includes food, games and other funn activities.

"Nutzy's Block Party, like pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, is symbolic of baseball season in Richmond being right around the corner," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We look forward to throwing another great party for Squirrels fans ahead of April 7, which we anticipate will be another sold out Opening Night."

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on March 4 in person at The Diamond. Online ticket sales at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and phone sales at 804-359-3866 will open at noon.

The first 150 fans who purchase tickets at the box office or exchange ticket vouchers on March 4 will also receive a free T-shirt.

Nutzy's Block Party is also the first opportunity for Squirrels Tails Kids Club members to pick up their voucher booklets for the 2023 season. Each booklet contains vouchers that can be redeemed for a free General Admission ticket to all Sunday home games. Members can claim their voucher booklets at the Kids Club table. More information about the free Kids Club can be found here.

The event includes a DJ, food trucks (including plant-based options), a caricature artist, selfie booth, cake walk and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

Nutzy's Block Party is the first chance to purchase individual-game tickets for the 2023 season, including marquee games like Opening Night and Independence Day. Advance individual-game tickets start at $10 for General Admission seating, $13 for Terrace-Level tickets and $15 for the Chick-fil-A Field Level. The full promotional schedule for the 2023 season will be announced on Thursday, February 23.

Free parking is available in the Red, Yellow and Green Lots at The Diamond.

Following Nutzy's Block Party, VCU Baseball hosts West Virginia University at The Diamond at 2 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels' home opener will be Friday, April 7 against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies). Opening Night group packages with special discounted rates are available now online here, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

