Yankees RHP Drew Thorpe Named MiLB Pitching Prospect of the Year

Somerset Patriots pitcher Drew Thorpe

Somerset Patriots pitcher Drew Thorpe

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named RHP Drew Thorpe the Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year.

The announcement was made as part of the inaugural MiLB Awards Show aired on MLB Network on Monday, October 2.

Thorpe finished the 2023 season 14-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 182 K, 0.98 WHIP, .200 AVG over 139.1 IP in 23 games started. He topped all of MiLB in strikeouts and ranked among the leaders in W (T-2nd), WHIP (2nd), ERA (4th) and AVG (6th).

In his first professional season, the Yankees No. 5 ranked prospect split time with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. He dominated for the Renegades with a 10-2 record, a 2.81 ERA, 138 K, 1.07 WHIP and a .215 AVG in 109 IP in 18 games started.

He continued to impress during his promotion to the Patriots where he went an undefeated 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA, 44 K, 0.66 WHIP and .144 AVG over 30.1 IP in five starts. In his Double-A debut on 8/11, Thorpe struck out nine over eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

He followed that game up with a 12-strikeout performance over 6.2 innings in his second start.

He had 10 or more strikeouts in five games this season, including a career-high 13 on 7/22 vs. Brooklyn. He recorded seven or more strikeouts in 17 of his 23 starts.

Thorpe was previously named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year and All-Star, as well as the league's Pitcher of the Month (June) and Pitcher of the Week twice (6/23 & 7/23).

With Somerset, Thorpe was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month (August) and the Pitcher of the Week (8/13).

