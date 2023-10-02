Fightin Phils Unveil 2024 Game Times

October 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home game times for the 2024 season. Additionally, Reading has announced their away schedule for 2024.

Reading's home slate will begin Tuesday, April 9, against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) at 6:45 p.m. Weeknight games prior to June, and in September, will begin at 6:45 p.m. Saturday games will again begin at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday games at 5:15 p.m. The two Sunday games in April will begin at 3:15 p.m. Summer weeknight games (June through August) will begin at 7 p.m.

There are a few exceptions in the 2024 home schedule. Reading's matchup on Saturday, April 13, against Portland will begin at 5:15 p.m. The Fightins' game on Wednesday, April 24 is a Business Person's Special game against Somerset (Yankees) and will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 21, both Education Day games featuring field trips for school districts throughout the region, will begin at 11 a.m. Additionally, the R-Phils matchup with Hartford (Rockies) on Tuesday, July 30, will begin at 11 a.m. for the annual Summer Camp Kids Day Game.

The 2024 season will begin on the road in Bowie. Reading will take on the Baysox (Orioles) in a three-game series from April 5-7. The Fightin Phils road schedule will also feature trips to Binghamton, Portland, Richmond, Hartford, New Hampshire, Somerset, Akron and Harrisburg. The season concludes on the road at Harrisburg (Nationals) from September 10-15. To view the FULL 2024 Fightin Phils schedule, including all game times and road dates, please click HERE.

It is not too soon to plan your outing for 2024 R-Phils games. Group interest forms can be submitted now and can be found HERE. Season tickets, both partial and full-season, are available now. We encourage all fans to jump in early to lock in the 2023 season pricing. The 2024 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. A 2024 ticket plan form can be accessed HERE. For any questions or ticket-related inquiries, please visit rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.