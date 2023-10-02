Curve Charities Grant Program Accepting Grant Applications for 2023

CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations, is pleased to announce that Grant Applications for the 2023 Grant Program are available now to area non-profits that promote healthy living for the betterment of youth and community.

The 2023 Grant Program will accept applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with a federal tax-exempt letter that specifically supports local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity, and education. Grants may be awarded in the form of financial assistance or facility renovations by our staff and groundskeeper, depending on the needs of the organization.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to contribute more to non-profit organizations who support youth athletics and education in Blair County and the surrounding areas," said Curve General Manager, Nate Bowen. "We look forward to seeing the many ways that we can support our next generation through this program and would like to thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club for their help selling 50/50 tickets at our home games to raise money for Curve Charities."

Organizations looking to participate in the Grant Program are encouraged to submit their application between Monday, October 2 and Friday, December 15 and must be submitted through the online form located here. There is a request limit of $15,000 for all organizations.

In its first year, the Curve Charities Grant Program awarded over $75,000 to 30 area nonprofit organizations. Curve Charities has raised money throughout the 2023 season through events, a 50/50 raffle during games and through donations from members of the community to continue to create an ever-lasting impact on the communities that Curve fans reside in. For additional information on Altoona Curve charities, reach Director of Community Relations & Social Media, Annie Choiniere at achoiniere@altoonacurve.com.

