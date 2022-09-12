Yankees OF Harrison Bader and LHP Aroldis Chapman Scheduled for Somerset on Tuesday

September 12, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Outfielder Harrison Bader with the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Outfielder Harrison Bader with the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling MLB rehab assignments for OF Harrison Bader and LHP Aroldis Chapman with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, September 13. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

Both joined the team on the road in Hartford on Sunday to begin their MLB rehab assignments. Bader went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in his Yankees organizational debut. Chapman pitched a scoreless frame with three strikeouts.

New York acquired Bader in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for LHP Jordan Montgomery on August 2 of this year. Prior to the trade, Bader slashed .256/.303/.370 with 35 runs, 63 hits, five home runs and 21 RBIs in 72 games for the Cardinals. He has been on the injured list with right foot plantar fasciitis.

Bader was drafted out of the University of Florida by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut on July 25, 2017 against the Colorado Rockies. He went 1-for-4 in the game with a double for his first "Big League" hit.

In 2021, the Bronxville, NY native set career-highs with a .267 average, 16 home runs and 50 RBIs. Bader has an MLB career .246 average with 376 hits, 56 home runs and 168 RBIs over 523 games played.

Chapman was placed on the injured list on August 27 due to an infection. He was previously in Somerset this season on July 24 and 26 while he was working his way back from an Achilles injury. In those two games, Chapman allowed a hit and struck out two over two innings of work.

In 36 appearances this season, Chapman has a 2-3 record, a 4.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched.

Chapman made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Cincinnati Reds and has since compiled a 40-33 record with a 2.39 ERA, 315 saves and 1,017 strikeouts.

The southpaw was traded to the Yankees in December of 2015 before being dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the 2016 trade deadline, where he became a World Series champion. He later rejoined New York via free agency in 2016.

As a member of the Yankees, Chapman has been selected to three All-Star Games and was named both a member of the All-MLB Second Team and the AL Reliever of the Year in 2019. He's also recorded the fastest pitch in MLB history at just over 105 mph and is one of three active players in the 300 saves club.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.