Wilson Named Eastern League Player of the Week

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' outfielder Izzy Wilson has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of September 5-11.

Wilson appeared in five games during the week where he hit .563 (9-for-6) with four doubles, two home runs, six runs scored, and six RBI. He led the league in average (.563), Slugging % (1.188), and OPS (1.799). He was also tied for the league lead with six runs scored and four doubles.

The 24-year-old has a six-game hit streak and collected four multi-hit games during the week. On Wednesday, September 8th his two-run 7th inning home run broke a 3-3 tie propelling the Sea Dogs to a 5-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The Santo Domingo, DR resident was signed by the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on January 5, 2022. Prior to joining the Red Sox organization, he spent time in the Braves (2015-2019), Rays (2019-2020), and Angels (2021) organizations.

This marks the second time this season that Wilson has earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously collecting the honors for the week of July 4-10. The only other Sea Dogs player to earn the accolade this year is Pedro Castellanos who earned the accolade for the week of June 13-19. Additionally, three Sea Dogs' pitchers have taken home Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season: Chris Murphy (June 20-26), Victor Santos (May 30-June 5), and Brayan Bello (May 2-8).

The Sea Dogs are in first place in the Eastern League Northeast Division with a 41-22 record in the second half. Portland has a three-game lead over the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Portland concludes the 2022 regular season on the road with a six-game series against the Patriots starting on Tuesday night. The Sea Dogs need two wins to clinch their first playoff berth since 2014.

Tickets for all potential playoff games at Hadlock Field are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.

