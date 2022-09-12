Quinn Priester Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

CURVE, PA - Right-hander Quinn Priester has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending September 11, 2022.

Priester needed just 75 pitches to match his career-high with 7.0 scoreless innings on Friday night at UPMC Park. In his lone outing of the week, he struck out five batters, walked two and allowed just two hits to lead the Curve to a 3-1 win over Erie.

Pittsburgh's first round selection in 2019 is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Pirates system according to MLB.com. Since joining Altoona on June 19, his 2.13 ERA is the 2nd-best mark among qualified Double-A pitchers. Akron's Tanner Bibee is the lone Double-A pitcher to record a better ERA in that timeframe (1.61). Priester also ranks T-1st in starts (14) and 9th in WHIP (1.12) among qualified Double-A pitchers since his debut. Twice this season Priester has matched his career-long outing of 7.0 innings pitched.

Portland's Izzy Wilson was named the Eastern League Player of the Week. Priester is the second Altoona pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Week honors this season, following Mike Burrows who earned the award for the week ending May 29.

Priester is slated to make his 15th start of the season with Altoona on Thursday night when the Curve continue a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

