Y'alls Utility Player Named Frontier League Player of the Week

June 21, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, Ky - Florence Y'alls utility player Chad Sedio has been named this week's Frontier League Player of the Week. This marks the second week in a row that a Florence player has earned the award.

Sedio tore the cover off the baseball in six home games this week, batting .571 with a home run and seven runs batted in. Sedio also walked four times and was hit by a pitch.

Of his 12 hits, five of them were for extra bases. The Player of the Week also slugged .905, helping his OPS to 1.559 for the week.

On the season, Sedio is hitting .391 with four home runs and 18 runs batted in. He also leads the Florence Y'alls in total bases (57).

The utility man is top-5 in the Frontier League in six offensive categories. Sedio leads the league in doubles, total bases and extra base hits and only trails Y'alls second baseman Harrison DiNicola in hits (34) and average.

DiNicola earned the same award last week, as announced on June 14. The Y'alls are the first Frontier League team to have players earn the award in back-to-back weeks during the 2021 season.

The Y'alls travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Washington Wild Things for a three-game series beginning Tuesday. The Y'alls return home on June 25 for a 3-game weekend series against the Gateway Grizzlies.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home on June 25 for a 3-game weekend series against the Gateway Grizzlies. Tickets are on sale now for the series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.