Michael Austin Named Pitcher of the Week

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners are pleased to announce that Michael Austin has been selected as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 20, the second-straight Miner to win the award after Kaleb Schmidt won the honor last week.

Austin kicked off the week by making Miners history in his Southern Illinois debut following a trade from the Washington Wild Things. He tossed the third no-hitter in Miners history in the second half of a doubleheader against the Lake Erie Crushers in Avon, Ohio, allowing two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

He followed that up by pitching two innings to begin the Miners' win over the Schaumburg Boomers on Saturday, striking out five while allowing only one baserunner. Overall for the week, Austin pitched nine shutout innings, and allowed one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

He becomes the sixth overall Miners pitcher to win the Pitcher of the Week Award since it was created in 2014, joining Schmidt, Rick Teasley, Matt Bywater, Adam Lopez, and Tyler Lavigne.

The Miners return to action this week on Wednesday, June 23, at 6:05 with a doubleheader against the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One Park, kicking off a six-game home stand.

