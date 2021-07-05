Y'alls Starter Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

FLORENCE, Ky. - Florence Y'alls starting pitcher Kevin Hahn has been named this week's Frontier League Pitcher of the Week.

Hahn tossed two tremendous outings on the week, throwing 14.0 innings on his way to a 2-0 record. He scattered nine hits and three walks while allowing just one run.

In his first start of the week, Hahn came up clutch. The Pitcher of the Week tossed 8.0 innings in Evansville against the Otters in a 1-0 victory that brought the Y'alls within two games of the first place Otters. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

In his next start, on July 4th against Joliet, Hahn worked around seven hits and three walks to allow just one run. His stellar performances helped Florence to a 4-2 week.

Hahn now posts a 3.46 ERA on the season with 28 strikeouts and eight walks. He has thrown 41.2 innings (T-5th in Frontier League) in seven starts. In those starts, Florence is 6-1 (Hahn is 3-1 in decisions).

Hahn is the third Y'all to earn Frontier League Player or Pitcher of the Week honors this season, all of them coming in the last four weeks. Second baseman Harrison DiNicola and utility player Chad Sedio earned the award earlier this season.

