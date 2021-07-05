Otters Have Big Nights this Week with Jacob's Village, Habitat for Humanity, and Princess Night

The Evansville Otters and Jacob's Village announced the continuation of a 16-year partnership, highlighted by an Otters' game on July 8 at 6:35 p.m. against the Joliet Slammers to benefit Jacob's Village.

The game has usually been in early May on the Otters' exhibition schedule, but this season, the game will be during a regular season game on Thursday, July 8.

"We would like to invite all of the Evansville community to come out Thursday, July 8, to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, postgame fireworks, and to support a great cause," Jacob's Village Development Director Laura Hurt said. "It's really a fun night!"

"It's been a wonderful partnership with the Evansville Otters, and over our 15-year history, we have raised over $200,000 to support people with disabilities."

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walk-able neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

"This will be a fun, family-friendly game. We invite the community to come out on Thursday, July 8 to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, fireworks, free popcorn provided by Wolk Financial, door prizes, Thirsty Thursday, a big half-pot, live DJ, and more!" Hurt added.

$5 general admission tickets for this year's game may be purchased at all G.D. Ritzy's locations, Bosse Field and Jacob's Village. The Bosse Field box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Otters are back at Bosse Field and you be should be too! Gather your friends and get back to fun this summer at the ballpark!

Get your tickets now at evansvilleotters.com, by calling (812) 435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office.

Otters to host Headed for Home Friday, July 9 with Habitat for Humanity and Eyewitness News

On July 9, the Evansville Otters are Headed for Home, partnering with Habitat for Humanity and Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW again in 2021!

The partnership includes a contribution and sponsorship of the construction to a Habitat for Humanity home in the St. Theresa's Place neighborhood.

The Otters' game on Friday, July 9 will be an evening of baseball, concessions, cash prizes, and entertainment! The Otters will be playing against the Schaumburg Boomers!

One person will walk away with $500, five will walk away with $100 each courtesy of the Otters! Buy a ticket to be entered into our half pot and take home up to $2,499 while benefitting Habitat in the process!

Plus, the 500-Voice Choir will be there to sing the National Anthem and lead 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame!

There will also be a tshirt giveaway at the gates for fans, while supplies last. Plus, be sure to stop and visit the Habitat for Humanity table at the game.

Tickets can be picked around Evansville at several Habitat for Humanity and Evansville Otters partner locations. Fan can also get tickets at the Bosse Field box office or call (812) 435-8686.

