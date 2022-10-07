Y'alls Make Managerial Change for 2023, Hire Chad Rhoades

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls are excited to announce that Chad Rhoades is returning to the organization as field manager for the 2023 season. This marks Rhoades' third stint with Florence, having spent his two previous stops with Florence as the team's pitching coach.

"First of all, thank you to Brian White for his three years of managerial guidance, including leading the team to a West Division title in 2021," said Y'alls General Manager Max Johnson. "We felt this offseason was a time to move in a different direction, and we're excited to welcome Chad back to Florence. His history of success with our organization and in Minor League baseball is extensive. Our goals for the direction of the organization on and off the field align well, and I look forward to seeing what Chad has to offer in his new managerial role in 2023."

Rhoades started his professional coaching career by joining Dennis Pelfrey's staff with the Gary SouthShore Railcats before both came to Florence in 2016. After one season, Rhoades joined the Miami Marlins' minor league system as a pitching coach and a rehabilitation coach to work with pitchers overcoming Tommy John surgery. Rhoades re-joined the Y'alls staff in 2020 for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail and served as pitching coach again in 2021. He took 2022 off from coaching to live in Portugal with his wife while conducting remote pitching classes.

"I have history (in Florence), and I want to win there," said Rhoades, who will announce his staff at a later date. "(Y'alls President) David (DelBello) and I have the same vision and the culture that we see that is possible. (Florence) can be a beautiful pipeline. ... Winning is a byproduct of everyone working together, and that is kind of what we're shooting for. I'm excited to be a part of it and get asked to lead the team this next season."

Originally from Texas, Rhoades signed with the Boston Red Sox out of Oklahoma Baptist University and reached as high as Double-A Portland. He also made independent ball stops with the Fargo-Morehead Redhawks (American Association), Gary (American), and the Fort Worth Cats (United League Baseball).

"I never really said I wanted to go and be a manager in baseball, but it's a natural fit," Rhoades said. "I like to talk, and I think managing is really having those thousands of conversations to keep that culture in the building. ... I love baseball. It's in my core. And I care about my players. I just want the best for them. So, I'm excited about it."

While coaching in the Marlins system with Batavia in 2019, Rhoades overlapped with many eventual Florence players. That list includes pitchers Karl Craigie, Jonaiker Villalobos, and Edgar Martinez; and position players Harrison DiNicola and Luis Pintor.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 season and for this winter's Deck the Y'alls. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

