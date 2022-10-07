Manager Brooks Carey Leaves Jackals

October 7, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







On Friday, October 7th, 2022, Jackals Manager Brooks Carey tendered his resignation from the New Jersey Jackals, a ball club he had managed since 2018. The team will begin its search for a new bench boss immediately as they prepare to move to Hinchliffe Stadium in 2023.

"We want to thank Brooks for his tireless efforts and dedication to the Jackals organization." Owner Al Dorso said. "A good independent baseball manager makes his players better. A great independent baseball manager makes his players better men. Brooks did the latter from the moment he stepped into the clubhouse."

Carey's first season at the helm led to a 50-52 record, but featured memorable moments like the third no-hitter in franchise history and setting a Can-Am League record with seven home runs in one game against the Ottawa Champions.

His second season as manager in 2019 will forever endear him to Jackals fans. Carey's steady hand on the tiller led to individual highlights for players, like Alfredo Marte being named Can-Am Player of the Year and Conrad Gregor setting team records for steals (49) and walks (82). The season culminated with a grudge match for the ages in the Championship Series between the Jackals and Sussex County Miners. The underdog Jackals won what proved to be the final Can-Am League title with an 8-7 victory in Skylands Stadium.

Overall, Carey leaves the franchise as its second winningest manager, with 182 victories. Including the records mentioned above, players under Carey set or tied five Jackals single season records, none more impressive than the individual feats accomplished by Josh Rehwaldt and Jorge Tavarez this past season. Rehwaldt, who was signed by Carey after being released by the Washington Wild Things before the 2021 season, tied the franchise single season record for home runs with 29. Tavarez, also acquired by Carey before this season, set the single season strikeout record (142) in a 147 pitch no-hitter, which included 16 K's of the Miners on September 2nd.

The Jackals organization would like to thank Brooks for his tireless dedication and service to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors. New Jersey will return to the field on May 11th, 2023 and will open their new home of Hinchliffe Stadium on May 20th.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.