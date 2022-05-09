Y'alls Introduce New Promotions Ahead of 2022 Season

FLORENCE, KY - A five-game Bluegrass Blowout package, fifty cent chicken wings, and free entry for kids highlight new promotional offerings for Florence Y'alls baseball games this season.

The Bluegrass Blowout package includes five of the most exciting promotional nights of the year. The first night of the blowout package is Star Wars night on June 10, followed by Margaritaville Night on June 25, Super Hero Night on July 15, Jurassic Ballpark on July 30, and Y'all-A-Palooza on August 20.

Other specialty promotions this season include four Bark-In-The-Park nights, one of which is a spooky-themed Howl-O-Ween night on August 31. The Y'alls will welcome fellow regional sports teams to the ballpark for University of Cincinnati night on July 29 and Cincinnati Cyclones night on September 1. For more information and for the full list of specialty promotions, visit florenceyalls.com/tickets or call 859-594-4487.

Each night during the week also corresponds with a daily promotion. Every Wednesday is now "Wild Wing Wednesday", and fans can enjoy fifty cent chicken wings while watching the Y'alls, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings. Another new headliner to the park this season is Republic Bank Family Sundays allowing children ages 12 and under to get into the ballpark for free at each Sunday home game and granting them free access to the Kid's Zone as well.

Another new and unique promotion for each game this season is the "Beer Batter": if the opposing team's hitter strikes out to start the top of the seventh inning, fans get half-priced domestic draft beers for the remainder of the seventh inning.

Returning promotions include the fan-favorite Friday night postgame fireworks display and the postgame band concerts following Saturday night action. Thirsty Thursday is also back this season to offer $2 pours of domestic beer and discounted specialty craft beers. Rounding out the weekly promotions are $2 Tuesdays featuring game tickets, hot dogs, chips, soda, pretzels, and Twisted Tea drafts all for just $2 each.

Opening Day is this Thursday, May 12, which falls on a Thirsty Thursday. It will also be Thomas More Night, celebrating the offseason agreement between the Y'alls and Thomas More University to name the home of the Y'alls "Thomas More Stadium". First pitch is at 6:34 PM as Florence looks to defend its West Division Champions title after having the best record in the Frontier League last season.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. Opening Day for the Y'alls is Thursday, May 12 versus Tri-City. Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

