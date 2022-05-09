Back2Business Grant Presentation on Opening Night

The New York Boulders have installed Clover point-of-sale devices throughout the ballpark to simplify how fans buy concessions. More than 40 Clover devices are present in Clover Stadium, including self-service kiosks at concession stands where a patron can use a tablet to place their order and receive a numbered ticket that will be redeemed when their food and drink is ready for pickup. Via Clover, fans came make contactless payments through mobile wallets including Apple Pay®, Google Pay® and Samsung Pay®.

Before the first pitch at Clover Stadium, Fiserv will celebrate a local small business owner by presenting them with a $10,000 Back2Business grant on the field.

Back2Business is a $50 million commitment that Fiserv has made to help small businesses emerge from the pandemic. The Back2Business program provides small business owners with access to:

- A $10,000 grant program which has provided funding to more than 1,400 small business owners globally

- Community partnerships with local governments, small business incubators, chambers of commerce, and other organizations that provide resources to small business owners.

- Small business consultation to help small business owners understand best practices, install technology, and make decisions that position their long term success

- Clover Technology at no cost. Clover is a point-of-sale and business management system that helps entrepreneurs run their business and optimize operations.

