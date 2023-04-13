Y'alls Exhibition Games to Benefit Local Food Bank

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls are set to play two exhibition home games at Thomas More Stadium to help prepare for the 2023 season, and the team is using the pair of contests to help those in need in the community.

Instead of admission to Florence's exhibition games on May 2 and May 5, the organization will be accepting canned food items or monetary donations to benefit the Cincinnati Free Store Food Bank. Fans can either bring in three (3) canned food items or a donation of at least five (5) dollars to gain entry into Thomas More Stadium.

"The Y'alls are excited to be getting ready for the 2023 season with these two exhibition games, but we are even more excited that we can use this opportunity to help a good cause in our community," said Y'alls General Manager Max Johnson. "We are always looking for ways to put our community and our fans first, and we hope that this initiative will be a rousing success to help those in need right here in the Greater Cincinnati area."

The Y'alls are set to play the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday, May 2 and the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday, May 5. All monetary donations and canned food donations received at the gate in lieu of admission will go directly towards the Cincinnati Free Store Food Bank.

The game on Tuesday versus Washington will also be a $2 Tuesday once fans are inside the stadium. This year-long promotion features popcorn, hot dogs, 16-ounce fountain drinks, and ice cream cones all for just two dollars apiece.

The Y'alls begin the 2023 regular season on Thursday, May 11 versus the Gateway Grizzlies at Thomas More Stadium. The home opener falls on a Thirsty Thursday, meaning fans 21 years and older can enjoy one-dollar beers and discounted craft beers for just five dollars.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. Florence kicks off the 2023 season with a six-game homestand May 11-18 versus Gateway and Joliet, and tickets are on sale now! More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

