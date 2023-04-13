Wild Things Sign Former Mets Farmhand, AAA Alum Andrew Mitchell

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed former Mets farmhand and Triple-A alum Andrew Mitchell to a deal for the 2023 season. The 28-year-old is a left-handed pitcher that brings 18 AAA appearances and four minor league seasons with him to the club.

In 2022, Mitchell split his time in the New York Mets' system between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. In 23 games last season, he had three saves, threw 29.2 innings and struck out 30 batters. He was with the same two teams in 2021 and appeared in 22 games with a 3-1 record and two saves. In 39.1 innings, he fanned 43 and walked only 13.

He pitched the final three innings for Binghamton in a combined no-hitter against the Reading Fightin' Phils on June 22, 2021.

"Andrew had many different options. He was getting a lot of calls from other independent clubs so we are very happy that he chose the Wild Things," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He's excited to come help us compete for another division title while working towards another affiliated opportunity. That was the big reason why he chose us. He and his agent both knew of our outstanding reputation of getting players signed. He'll provide us with another veteran lefty in the bullpen with high-level, big game experience."

His minor league career started with two seasons split between rookie ball, Low-A, A ball and High-A ball with the Mets. He was a 14th round pick in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of Auburn. In 2018, the lefty pitched in 18 games (eight with A- Brooklyn in the New York Penn League and 10 with Kingsport in the Appalachian League). He logged 23 innings in his first pro season, walked only six, struck out 32 and allowed just three earned runs.

Between St. Lucie (A+, 18 games), Columbia (A, 15 games) and the GCL Mets (one game), he posted a 2.19 ERA and a 3-0 record with three saves in 2019. In the 34 games, he made two starts and logged 49.1 innings and struck out 63 to just 16 walks.

At Auburn in three seasons, Mitchell was 11-10 in 58 appearances and posted four saves. In 145.1 innings, he fanned 143. He played at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Louisiana and posted a 7-2 record in 13 appearances as a freshman with 56 strikeouts in 47.1 innings. He redshirted at LSU in 2014 and was named a preseason top JUCO prospect by Perfect Game in 2015.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

