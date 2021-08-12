Y'alls Drop Series Finale Again ThunderBolts

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Florence Y'alls fell in the series finale against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday night at Y'alls Ballpark in Florence.

Windy City grabbed the lead first for the third time this series, scoring a run in the first inning against Florence starter Jonaiker Villalobos. In the third, a leadoff walk followed by a double and two singles extended the ThunderBolts lead to 4-0.

Florence struggled to get the offense going until the fourth inning when right fielder Chad Sedio and Trevor Craport put up back-to-back hits, with Sedio later scoring to make it 4-1.

The Y'alls got even closer in the fifth. Bryan Leef scored after leading off the inning with a single and Connor Crane scored following his double to pull Florence within a run.

The score stood at 4-3 until the top of the eighth, when Windy City grabbed a pair of insurance runs off of reliever Alex Wagner.

Villalobos gets the loss, falling to 5-2 on the season. Kenny Mathews earned his fifth win of the season, improving to 5-8. ThunderBolts rookie Brayden Bonner earned the save in his first professional appearance.

Florence heads to Washington, Pennsylvania on Friday night to begin a nine-game road trip out east over the course of 10 days.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home on August 25 to begin a six-game homestand against the Joliet Slammers and Southern Illinois Miners. Tickets are on sale now for the series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

