Mastrobuoni Hit Gives Boulders Sweep Of Sussex County

New York Boulders shortstop Phil Caulfield makes an off-balance throw to complete a second inning force play

Rockland County, NY - Marcus Mastrobuoni's bases loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the New York Boulders a 2-1 win over the Sussex County Miners and a sweep of their doubleheader on Thursday at Palisades Credit Union Park.

New York had won the first game, 5-1.

The win extended the Boulders' winning streak to four games and gave the Miners an eight-game losing streak.

Tucker Nathans led off the seventh with a walk. After Kevonte Mitchell flied out, Ray Hernandez singled to put runners on first and second. Sussex County reliever Michael Mediavilla walked Ryan Ramiz intentionally to load the bases for Mastrobuoni.

The victory also gave the Boulders a sweep of the three-game series.

The second game was tied at 1-1 through 6 1/2 innings. Sussex County got their run in the second when Chuck Taylor scored from third on a wild pitch by Boulders' starter James Mulry, while New York got the equalizer on Mastrobuoni's solo home run, his fourth round-tripper of the season, in the third off of Sussex County's Jalen Miller, Sr.

Mulry and Miller, normally relievers, were each making their initial starts of the season, Mulry went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits and one run, while striking out four and walking two. Miller went five full frames and also surrendered only one run, while allowing two hits, walking one and striking out four.

Zach Schneider got the win for New York and raised his season mark to 2-0, while Mediavilla fell to 1-1 with the loss.

The Boulders took the opener, the completion of a game suspended in the middle of the second inning, 5-1.

Neither starter returned from the previous day - Ryan Munoz taking over for Dan Wirchansky for New York and Tyler Luneke for Max Herrmann for the Miners.

The Boulders snapped the scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the second on a Phil Caulfield single and a sacrifice fly by Zach Kirtley. The Boulders tagged on three more in the third. Hernandez led off the frame with his league-leading 20th home run of the season. After a Ramiz groundout, Mastrobuoni and Gian Martellini singled bringing an end to Luneke's afternoon.

Caulfield greeted Gavin Sonnier with an RBI double that was followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Milton Smith, Jr. that made it a 5-0 game.

Munoz was dominant in his relief appearance, going the final seven innings and allowing only four hits while walking two and striking out four. He surrendered just one run - that coming on a ninth inning home run by Kaleo Johnson, his fourth long ball of the year.

Munoz got the win to improve to 3-3 on the year, while Luneke took the loss and fell to 3-4 on the season.

