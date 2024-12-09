Xavier Daigle Becomes Eagles Franchise Leader in Consecutive Games Played at 169

December 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







On Sunday afternoon, Eagles third-year defenceman Xavier Daigle became the new franchise leader in consecutive games played when he stepped onto the ice for his 169th straight game in an Eagles jersey.

The previous record stood for nearly a decade by former Eagle defenceman Stephen Woodworth who played 168 consecutive games between Dec. 2011 and March 2014.

Daigle, (19, Levis, QC) has never missed a game with the Eagles since he became a permanent part of the team's roster in October 2022. Over that stretch, he scored 11 goals and 48 assists while amounting a +17 plus/minus.

Prior to Sunday's game, Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier and assistant general manager John Hanna presented Daigle with a plaque recognizing this great achievement.

